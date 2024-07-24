The Dealer spat out his tea on Thursday of last week when the Department of Agriculture moved to publish the Farmers’ Charter of Rights for 2023 to 2027.

The Dealer spat out his tea last Thursday morning when the Department of Agriculture moved to publish the Farmers’ Charter of Rights for 2023 to 2027. Talk about timing.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has been jabbering on about consultation with farmers for years at this stage, yet last Wednesday he moved to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure of his own volition.

The whole premise of the charter is to ensure farmers can access key information required to ensure that a courteous and efficient service is provided around schemes. Did no-one advise the Minister and his department team to read the room?