Who would have thought when Jeremy Clarkson decided to try his hand at farming and make a TV show out of it, he would be back for a fifth season?
Well, Clarkson confirmed this week he will be filming the fifth instalment of the hit show, which will air on Prime Video. Clarkson’s Farm season four has not yet been released. Filming was set to have wrapped up in recent weeks. A release date for season four has been unofficially set for May 2025.
