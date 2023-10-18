The Dealer likes to plan ahead and January is a particularly busy time on the dairy scene with this past year’s two-day Positive Farmers Conference (PFC) on 10 and 11 January and the Irish Grassland Association (IGA) dairy conference on the week after.

Lo and behold, isn’t there a clash looming this January with both events scheduled for the one day.

I’m reliably informed that the IGA pulled its event back a week to go head-to-head with the PFC, even though the PFC had already gone public with its usual dates for January.

The IGA has even announced its 2025 dates. Numbers attending both conferences dropped last year, but The Dealer reckons with the price of milk where it’s at now, there won’t be as many dairy farmers out skiing next January and many could do with being able to attend both conferences, like always.