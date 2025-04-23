Goats have proved to be expensive for Cork CIty Council to round up. \ Justin Lynch

Some places have a renowned connection with animals. Istanbul and cats, Gibraltar with monkeys and it seems goats are the animal of choice in Cork city.

A group of them have had a free rein along the north ring road in recent years and they’re costing a pretty penny.

Figures released last month show that Cork City Council spent €11,000 rounding them up.

Goats have a bit of a reputation on Leeside. Some ventured further into the city a few years ago. The adventures of another Cork caprine were celebrated in verse. The Night the Goat Broke Loose on Grand Parade tells the tale of a goat who wreaked havoc on the city and its inhabitants.