Apparently, a bunch of nosey weanlings were spotted in a Bandon car dealership last week.

Maybe it’s a reflection of the extremely high prices that are being paid for calves this spring and a farmer was hoping to drop off a dairy-beef deposit for a new car.

With unweaned Angus and Hereford calves making €500 to €650 at the nearby mart and older weanlings trading for more money, I wonder how many would be needed to make up a decent trade-in?