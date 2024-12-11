The meeting on the proposed Kerry deal, organised by the Munster Dairy Producer Organisation (MDPO), was held in the Longcourt House Hotel in Newcastle West on Monday night 9 December.

However, I hear the level of expertise required on the night went as far as calling for Our Lord himself.

One attendee from the floor said: “Just a quick statement, you need to ask Jesus into your life to be saved.”

The MDPO interim chair responded: “We haven’t a person around that could answer that question.”

I believe it was in neighbouring Rathkeale that an image of Our Lady was once spotted in a tree stump. Limerick seems to be a holy spot indeed.