I see EU officials are being issued with cheap, disposable “burner” phones for when they have to travel to the US. They are, probably correctly, worried that the Americans cannot be trusted these days.

I too have a long-standing mobile phone security protocol in place. When I travel anywhere ever, I leave my phone on the shelf in the kitchen where it belongs.

If anyone has anything to say to me, they’ll know where to find me. And if I have anything to say to anyone, I’ll say it to their face.