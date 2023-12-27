Following on from a very successful 2022 New Years Eve raffle Elphin GAA are holding another raffle on new years eve.

Last year’s raffle raised €9000 for the Join our boy’s foundation and this year the GAA club are partnering with the Dillon Quirke foundation in memory of Dillon Quirke who passed away from Sudden Adult death syndrome while playing for his club in Tipperary in August 2022.

The aim of the foundation is to raise enough money to cardiac screen every boy and girl over 12 in the GAA. 1st prize is a 5 star Belgian Blue heifer weanling along with 9 other prizes.

Details on elphingaa.com