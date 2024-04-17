Tech companies have warned that thousands of jobs will be put in jeopardy if the country limits the access to electricity and water for new data centres.

The Dealer sees that Cloud Infrastructure Ireland (CII), the data centres’ lobby group, is at it once more.

CII was warning yet again this week that thousands of jobs will be put in jeopardy if the country doesn’t continue to allocate scarce electricity and water to feed more energy guzzling data centres.

It will be interesting to see if its members get the same uncompromising hearing on resource allocation as the farm organisations have received on nitrates and climate change.

Making a call on the data centres will likely be one of the “hard decisions” that the new Taoiseach, Simon Harris, will have to make over the coming months.

The farm organisations will be watching with interest to see how this battle plays out.