The Association of Irish Forestry Consultants (AIFC) has joined the Social Economic Environmental Forestry of Ireland (SEEFA).

The Dealer sees that the Association of Irish Forestry Consultants (AIFC) has joined the Social Economic Environmental Forestry of Ireland (SEEFA).

The link-up aims to “consolidate the private forestry sector’s representation”, the two groups stated in a joint press release.

It claims there is “mounting disquiet” that Ireland’s future supply of homegrown timber “was being compromised” by the Department of Agriculture’s “policy and procedures” on forestry.

Licensing

The statement from both groups goes on to take issue with the Department’s poor performance on licensing and ash dieback.

Interestingly, it also accuses the Department of “pushing Coillte”, while ignoring the private forestry sector.

Asked by The Dealer why these matters could not be dealt with through the auspices of Forestry Industry Ireland (FII), one well-connected individual claimed that the interests of the private forestry sector and Coillte were too divergent to be represented by the one body.

It cannot be good for the forestry sector as a whole if its representation and lobbying power is split.

Equally, FII clearly needs to do more to convince small and medium-sized forestry operators that it is representing their interests as well as those of the bigger players.