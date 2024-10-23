I hear AIB had a good handle on one of the lesser-known global time zones at its planning for a farming future event in Clonakilty on Tuesday evening. West Cork time, (GMT +30 minutes) is notorious in the southwest, but AIB advertised for 7.30pm.
Teas and coffees were ready for those who came early and proceedings began at 8pm, with the meeting wrapped up before 10pm.
It sounds like either a good knowledge of your local customer base, or a lesson in efficiency.
