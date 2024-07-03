The great Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh was laid to rest at the weekend.

The Kerryman was a giant in the GAA world, with his famous accent a feature on radios across the country for over 60 years.

The Dealer has fond memories of landing back to the car after a match in Thurles, or some other far-flung corner of the country for football and hurling matches, to be greeted by his tones on RTÉ’s Sunday Sport with commentary from another match elsewhere.

His passing prompted The Dealer to recall one of his many famous lines: “Mike Houlihan for Limerick. Houlihan, the cattle jobber. He had his jaw broken by a kick from a bullock two months ago. He’s back now. ‘Twas some bullock that broke Mike Houlihan’s jaw!”

May he rest in peace. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.