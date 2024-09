IASIS provide training and education in the safe use of plant protection, animal health and pest control products.

I see that Trevor Myles has been appointed the new chair of the Irish Agricultural Supply Industry Standards organisation (IASIS).

He takes over from Paddy Browne, who was chair for six years.

Myles used to work as a pesticide compliance specialist for the Department of Agriculture and has over 40 years of experience in the field.

Training

