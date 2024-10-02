Grey wolves were almost extinct in Europe a century ago, but populations have rebounded due to conservation efforts.

The EU has moved one step closer to downgrading the status of wolves across the bloc from strictly protected to protected.

The European Council has decided to submit on behalf of the EU, a proposal to amend the conservation status of the wolf.

It was reported that only two countries voted against lowering the status of the wolf, Ireland and Spain, which is interesting seeing as Ireland has no wolves.

Grey wolves were almost extinct in Europe a century ago, but populations have rebounded due to conservation efforts.