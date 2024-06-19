Is there change in the air in Kerry?

The Dealer noted this week that the milk price from the country’s southern processor was issued by Kerry Dairy Ireland and not Kerry Group.

So why the sudden adoption of Kerry Dairy Ireland? You’d be tempted to surmise that Kerry is following the playbook of Kilkenny’s Glanbia cats, and is readying the ground to reverse out of dairying.

But that might be a case of adding two and two to get 22.

The adoption of the Kerry Dairy Ireland moniker may simply reflect changed structures within Kerry Group.

Kerry Group is still paying the milk cheque.