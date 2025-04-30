Mr Personality 2025 winner Sean Kelly, from North Tipperary Macra, along with Mr Personality Festival Chair, Christine O'Neill and representatives of the festivals main sponsors Kilkenny/ Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

The Dealer loves a good Macra shindig, and so I tagged along to Kilkenny Macra’s Mr Personality Festival where North Tipperary’s Seán Kelly took home the perpetual cup.

The Nenagh man is no stranger to awards, having won the FBD Young Dairy Farmer of the Year award in 2023, while more recently winning the overall MSD Animal Health Technology for Profit competition.

When not milking or winning awards, Seán is known for his role as Ag Affairs chair with Macra and raising thousands for mental health charities.

The festival is sponsored by Kilkenny/Carlow District FRS and is now in its 18th year. Well done to all involved.