Dr John Roche has been appointed chief science adviser to the prime minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon.

Up until now Roche, from Castleisland in Co Kerry, had been chief science adviser to the Kiwi equivalent of the Department of Agriculture. He will also take on the role of deputy chair of Luxon’s new science and technology advisory council.

He addressed the Agricultural Science Association back in 2022 and said that a methane vaccine for cows could be the “holy grail” for farming. Roche is a UCD graduate and has a masters from Moorepark. This is an appointment The Dealer will be keeping a close eye on.