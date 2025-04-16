Josephine O’Neill, Macra’s president-elect, has some interesting connections to people of significance in Irish agriculture.
Her grandaunt Margaret was married to former Minister for Agriculture Jim Gibbons.
Their daughter, Barbara, is married to former Macra president, current Irish Farmers Monthly editor and KCLR Farm Show host Matt O’Keeffe. In turn, Matt’s nephew Bill is the current IFA farm business chair.
And if all that wasn’t enough, Josephine’s mother is a sister of Kilkenny hurling legend John Power (the John Lockes flame-haired and fiery centre-forward).
It’s a small little country all the same.
