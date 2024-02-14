Maurice Regan founded US-based construction firm JT Magen and owns land in Co Tipperary. \ Healy Racing

I see construction tycoon Maurice Regan is spending plenty of time dealing with court cases these days.

There’s the one in which Regan is not a party to the proceedings but named as a central player in many court documents – that’s the Magniers of Coolmore v Barne Estate.

There’s also the ongoing case in Clonmel Circuit Court, where Regan is seeking an injunction to permanently restrain farmer Pat Heffernan from his former lands at Ballyvaden, Fethard.

Regan purchased the 200ac farm from receivers acting for vulture funds Pepper Finance and Everyday Finance in 2022. The Dealer understands he paid in the region of €1.5m for the 200ac farm, equating to around €7,500/ac.

Heffernan has disputed the validity of the March 2022 sale by the receivers, spending time in jail after he defied a court order barring him from the farm. He has also been convicted of criminal damage on the property.

Regan’s most recent court drama features some big names – actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and basketball star LeBron James.

JT Magen, the construction company founded by Regan, has been found guilty of fraud by falsifying records in relation to a lien on a development in Hell’s Kitchen, New York.

The Terminator and LA Lakers star LeBron were among a number of high-profile investors in the 11th Avenue building.

JT Magen has vowed to fight the case by appealing the Supreme Court decision, saying that the decision “defies logic”.

Regan has his hands full these days.