I see that Michael Murphy has left Bord Bia.

Murphy, who recently held the role of organisation and industry talent development director, was employed by the State body for nearly 26 years.

He was appointed interim chief executive after Tara McCarthy exited for Alltech in June 2022 and held the position until October 2022 when Jim O’Toole was appointed.

Murphy is currently completing a diploma in executive coaching at UCD and plans to work in the coaching and consultancy sector.

He is also the founder of ProU, a yoghurt brand he founded with his wife, Jane.