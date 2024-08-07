Peoples is heading to new role in Eamon Ryan’s Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications. \ Donal O'Leary

I see the Department of Agriculture will soon be naming a head press officer at its Kildare Street headquarters, following the departure of Conor Peoples for pastures new.

Peoples is heading to a new role in Eamon Ryan’s Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications. Hopefully he’ll bring some insight into the pressures within the farming industry with him.

The Dealer looks forward to applying plenty of pressure to his replacement, yet to be named, in the pursuit of the inside track for readers of the Irish Farmers Journal.