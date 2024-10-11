The sale of turf, wet wood and smoky coal has been banned since October 2022 following the introduction of new solid fuel regulations.

The Department of the Environment has confirmed that there are no plans to stop or prohibit turf being burned in Irish homes.

This comes following concerns that rural dwellings would be searched for "unapproved materials" such as turf under new draft legislation published by the Department.

Local TDs described the proposals as "turf terrorist" laws and demanded more clarity from the Department.

It had been understood that new measures proposed in a draft Air Pollution Act (Amendment) Bill would grant local authorities the power to search premises and subsequently seize and/or destroy any unapproved materials.

However, a Department spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal that: "Despite what has been reported in some media articles, local authorities already have powers to search premises and vehicles under the Air Pollution Act.

Online platforms

"It should also be noted that enforcement actions will typically be focused on retailers and online platforms, not on households.

"There are no plans to create new prohibitions or enforcement actions in relation to turf."

The change has banned turf sales from retail premises, as well as prohibiting the advertising of turf.

However, people with turbary rights and all other customary practices in respect of turf will remain unaffected by these regulations.