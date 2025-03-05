Brian Purcell has been appointed special adviser to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon to advise him in relation to the media.
For the past 14 years, he has led his own PR business – Big Picture Communications.
I’m told he started on Monday. No doubt his experience with horses and greyhounds will stand to him in the new job. Interestingly, he also starred in The Apprentice back in the day.
