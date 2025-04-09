Calling all former students of the Pallaskenry Agricultural College class of 1974/75: you are cordially invited to a party.

The 50th anniversary reunion for those who attended Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, in 1974/75 will take place this coming September at the college. Those who were in the 1974/75 class are asked to contact Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, if they are interested in attending the event. Ah, ag college, those were the days.