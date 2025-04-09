Calling all former students of the Pallaskenry Agricultural College class of 1974/75: you are cordially invited to a party.
The 50th anniversary reunion for those who attended Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, in 1974/75 will take place this coming September at the college. Those who were in the 1974/75 class are asked to contact Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, if they are interested in attending the event. Ah, ag college, those were the days.
Calling all former students of the Pallaskenry Agricultural College class of 1974/75: you are cordially invited to a party.
The 50th anniversary reunion for those who attended Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, in 1974/75 will take place this coming September at the college. Those who were in the 1974/75 class are asked to contact Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, if they are interested in attending the event. Ah, ag college, those were the days.
SHARING OPTIONS: