Not content with just being a former IFA president or a Government minister, I see that Tom Parlon is going for the triple crown, bidding to become the chair of Offaly GAA. One wonders if he will set his sights on replacing Jarlath Burns at some stage for the presidency. He’s been kept busy since his days in IFA and held the role of director general of the Construction Industry Federation of Ireland up until 2023. A busy man.
