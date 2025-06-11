Former ICMSA president Pat McCormack remains on the board of Ornua

I see that Kevin Toland has officially taken over the role of chair at Ornua, replacing the retiring Aidan O’Driscoll.

Other board changes include the appointment of Martin McElearney to replace Stephen Arthur as the IFA rep, while Tom Cunniffe replaces Sean Sweeney as the Aurivo nominee.

Interestingly, former ICMSA president Pat McCormack remains on the board despite Denis Drennan replacing him as the ICMSA rep early last year.

In a twist of fate, when Tipperary Co-Op’s nominee to the Ornua board John Hunter became CEO of Tipp Co-op in April 2024, under the Ornua rules he had to resign as a director.

The appointment of a new director for Tipperary Co-op was seamless, as Tipp supplier Pat McCormack went from being the ICMSA nominee to being the Tipperary Co-op nominee.

Now that Tipp and Arrabawn have merged, the new entity has two reps on the board, with ex Kerry Group executive Jerry Houlihan representing Arrabawn.

By next year, the new entity will have to nominate just one person.

Of course all Ornua board nominees don’t, in theory, ‘represent’ any co-op or organisation, as the representation is all done on the outer board that holds the CEO of the member co-ops.