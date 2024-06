The Dealer heard there was a political car rally of sorts in west Cork last week.

Farmers arriving early to the Dairygold Farming for Water event near Bandon last week were greeted by a plethora of branded cars for candidates running in the local and European elections.

A few TDs were competing for brand share too. They have an eye on the future, I suppose.

There’s one big downside to having your name and face plastered on a car at outdoor farmer events.

Everyone can see you driving away. Just like some politicians did as the first presentation got under way.