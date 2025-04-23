While this is the only national paper anyone needs, I’m a big fan of local papers. A heartwarming story appeared in the Anglo-Celt recently, recounting how Norman Foster, who sold Ford tractors for a lifetime, was re-united with a Ford County 1164 he sold almost 50 years ago. The 1976 tractor, which has been fully restored, featured at a wedding in Cootehill.
Tom Collins, the bride’s father, owns the tractor, having collected it for his then employer when Norman first sold it.
Norman, Tom and the tractor are all wearing well.
