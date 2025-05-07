I heard there was a protest at the weekend and my ears perked up. This led to disbelief when I found out it was because the Camogie Association wouldn’t let Kilkenny and Dublin play in shorts instead of skorts. We often hear about promoting women in farming and agriculture and gender quotas in politics and on co-op boards. Yet, the Camogie Association has still to come into the 21st century and allow players to wear shorts. Imagine if I told Mrs Dealer she couldn’t farm or vote at the co-op meeting unless she had a skirt on. There would be uproar from all corners, and rightly so.

Hopefully the athletes get the freedom to wear shorts or skorts soon. If not, I’m partial to a protest and have plenty of tips.