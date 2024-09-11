Many people are concerned about the implications for land supply if some of our best fields are switched over to solar panels to produce energy.

But every cloud has a silver lining. Speaking at a regenerative farming conference held in Glenarm, Co Antrim, last Saturday, US rancher, Greg Judy highlighted the proliferation of solar farms in certain parts of the States.

He maintained there are now sheep farmers making a good living moving their flocks around these solar farms.

“The solar companies have realised it is cheaper to pay the farmers than having to employ someone to cut the grass,” said Greg.