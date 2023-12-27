Farmers are requested to be on alert for a stolen trailer that may be offered for sale. The trailer in question is a twin-axle Ifor Williams plant trailer, 12ft by 6ft with low sides and a ramp back door (model GX126).
It was fraudulently obtained from Ivor Williams agent Pat Redmond, who is based in Wexford, and collected from Ifor Williams’ Irish main agent, Westwood trailers’ Kilcullen headquarters in November.
The payment made for the trailer, worth over €6,000, was fraudulent, leaving the vendor out of pocket. The buyer purported to be from Armagh, with a garda investigation under way.
