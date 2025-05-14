Millions of tonnes of beet were processed in Thurles Sugar Factory

Mary Poppins always said a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down. Perhaps that’s why Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk has ordered thousands of tonnes of steel piping from Thurles-based OMC Technologies.

OMC is based in the former Irish Sugar site, where millions of tonnes of beet were processed into granulated sugar from 1934 until 1989. I’m told the piping is for a plant being built by Novo Nordisk in its native Denmark.

Quite the coup for the Irish company, which saw off competition from as far afield as China based on the quality of their output.

As Mary would also say (deep breath) supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.