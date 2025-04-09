I hear the booming cattle trade nearly took the roof off Kilkenny Mart on Thursday, with the weekly sale seeing a whopping €2.1m worth of cattle run through the ring in a single day alone.

This was the second week in a row that a single day’s trading exceeded €2.1m in turnover down in Cats’ country and this got The Dealer thinking. Bullocks over the 600kg mark averaged €4.25/kg in the ring – surely it wasn’t that long ago that prime beef was only making €4.25/kg deadweight?

Bord Bia’s market tracker tells me it was in December 2021, about 39 months ago. The Dealer never thought the day would come when pigs would fly, but the day certainly has when cattle have. And long may it last.

