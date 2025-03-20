Breeding is one of the most important times of the year; the start of next year’s calving, as some describe it. \ Odhran Ducie

I read with excitement during the week that an Italian newspaper had produced an entire edition using entirely AI.

Cute enough, those Italians, just in time for breeding.

Now my Italian isn’t great, so I got thinking about an AI edition of the Irish Farmers Journal. It would be a tight turnaround before breeding, but I reckon it could be done.

Breeding is one of the most important times of the year; the start of next year’s calving, as some farmers often describe it. By the time you went through picking your bull team, an in-depth look at sexed semen and heat detection, sure you wouldn’t have many pages left.

However, my hopes were dashed when I realised the newspaper had been produced by artificial intelligence and was not about artificial insemination.

Not half as interesting, in my opinion.