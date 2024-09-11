The Dealer was delighted to hear about a tractor-themed wedding in Cavan last week. The marriage of local Ballinagh farmer Daphne Scott to local Cavan contractor Eamon Hewitt was always going to be an agricultural one, but The Dealer was very impressed with the spread of machinery brands involved in the matrimony.

A Massey Ferguson and a New Holland at the church gates, two Case diggers with their jibs lovingly locked over the church avenue, while the bridal party arrived to the church and made their way to the reception in four John Deere gators.

The Dealer wishes them both health and happiness.