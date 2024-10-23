Another farmer-related candidate has entered the general election fray, The Dealer notes.

The decision by Nadaline Webster to throw her hat in the South Tipperary ring is an interesting development.

There are just two sitting TDs in the three-seat constituency; Martin Browne of Sinn Féin and the irrepressibly independent Mattie McGrath.

Webster should have a right ding off taking a seat for her stable companions in Independent Ireland, and she’ll certainly be in with a shout if she corners a chunk of Mattie’s surplus.

A combative performer, Webster cut her teeth in farming circles as co-founder of the Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG) alongside John Hourigan.