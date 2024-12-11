As the meetings over the last three weeks have teased apart the proposed Kerry deal, it is clear that should the deal get a positive vote on Monday next, only then is the work starting on creating a new entity for milk suppliers.

Former Kerry boss Denis Brosnan’s thoughts carry a lot of weight in Kerry, and far beyond. His assertion (see page 20) that this deal works for all shareholders will carry respect.

He also suggests the new entity must be set up to reduce costs further and drive a new energy into value added products like Kerry did in the 1980s.

Vision

This sets the vision. James Tangney, the current Kerry Co-op chair, is a B shareholder, and his vision tallies with Brosnan’s. There is no point in going through with this deal unless the core dairy business can make it work.

Tangney is confident, and we have heard from most of the co-op board members through the series of meetings, that the information they have seen shows a leading milk price can be paid, and then the business can work.

The key numbers have been dribbling out showing that, if managed properly, the new entity will have headroom after paying a leading milk price and incurring costs of capex, debts, dividends and financing.

The prospect of a new start will hopefully bring some finality to a difficult chapter of infighting on the Kerry way. A and B shareholders need to use their vote next Monday.