Clive Wasson

It’s impossible to understate the importance of facts in day-to-day farming.

Access to up-to-date factory quotes, grain prices and dairy prices are essential for farmers to make real-world decisions on when to buy inputs and sell stock.

Without these facts, the business of farming would be far more difficult and farmers would be effectively operating blind.

Knowing the facts when it comes to agricultural policy and legal requirements is equally essential.

One wrong move on stocking rates, dates of fertiliser application or medication records could result in falling foul of Irish and European legislation. That could lead to farm penalties and financial losses.

Farmers know how important facts are and the Irish Farmers Journal knows how important it is that we provide a comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date service for our print and online readers, every day of the year.

Growing threat

But there is a growing threat to facts and truth, in these days of 'alternative truths', unregulated social media and unaccredited influencers.

In a world of self-styled experts and unfettered conspiracy theories, there are many avenues for fact to be replaced by fiction. The advent of artificial intelligence will bring new opportunities for Irish agriculture, but also many new challenges.

The Irish Farmers Journal, as a member of Newsbrands Ireland, is committed to serving its readers with responsible and accurate journalism, advice and solutions.

It’s our role to challenge politicians - in Dublin and Brussels - and other leaders on the policies and developments of the day. In doing this, we represent our readers and the interests of farming families.

Our journalists are committed to the Press Council of Ireland’s code of practise and strive for truth and accuracy in all our reporting.

Today - World News Day - marks the launch of a global campaign ‘Choose Truth’, which highlights the importance of supporting news media.

I would encourage you all to watch the clip below and I thank the many Irish Farmers Journal readers and subscribers who are already choosing truth every week.