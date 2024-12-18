Taoiseach Simon Harris on the farm of Charlie Farrell in Gowran, Co Kilkenny after his election to the office. IFA President Francie Gorman and IFA Kilkenny chair Brendan Hickey, accompanied by the Farrell family, set out the main issues for farm families to the Taoiseach and Minister Martin Heydon.
IFA President Francie Gorman and IFA Deputy President Alice Doyle at the 69th Annual General Meeting of IFA in January, at which they took up their roles of IFA President and IFA Deputy President. They will lead the organisation for the next three years.
Tanáiste Micheál Martin receiving his health check at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. In partnership with Croí and the Dept of Agriculture, IFA rolled out this very successful initiative of Free Health Checks at locations around the country to hundreds of farmers.
