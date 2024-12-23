L-R: Taoiseach Simon Harris, moderator Sean O’Rourke and IFA president Francie Gorman during the conference Farming and Food – A Sector Worth Backing – held at the Curragh Racecourse in October.
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin spokesman on Agriculture Martin Kenny TD listen to IFA president Francie Gorman address the October meeting of the IFA National Council, to which the three main party leaders were invited as part of the General Election campaign.
IFA president conducting an interview with RTE Europe Editor Tony Connolly in Brussels ahead of a flash action co-ordinated by COPA COGECA in protest at the Mercosur trade deal.
L-R: Taoiseach Simon Harris, moderator Sean O’Rourke and IFA president Francie Gorman during the conference Farming and Food – A Sector Worth Backing – held at the Curragh Racecourse in October.
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin spokesman on Agriculture Martin Kenny TD listen to IFA president Francie Gorman address the October meeting of the IFA National Council, to which the three main party leaders were invited as part of the General Election campaign.
IFA president conducting an interview with RTE Europe Editor Tony Connolly in Brussels ahead of a flash action co-ordinated by COPA COGECA in protest at the Mercosur trade deal.
SHARING OPTIONS: