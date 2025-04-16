EU Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen meeting IFA officers from Meath and Louth in Brussels this week where they discussed the next CAP budget and the impact of GAEC 2 proposals.

The IFA, in partnership with FBD Insurance and Farm Business Skillnet, is pleased to announce the selection of participants for IFA’s national ‘Ready to Lead 2025’ programme.

This initiative aims to develop the next generation of leaders within the farming community, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to effectively navigate and influence policy for the agricultural sector.

IFA president Francie Gorman highlighted the importance of fostering fresh organisational leadership.

“The continued strength of any organisation depends on its ability to introduce new voices into decision-making.

“The sheer number of applications and the exceptional quality of candidates made the selection process incredibly challenging.

“However, this is a positive sign for the future of farming leadership and IFA.

“We are confident those chosen will make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond”.

The six-day programme, spread across three two-day modules throughout 2025, will provide participants with a comprehensive experience, including sessions with leaders in the sector; meetings with political representatives in Dublin; and a guided tour of Brussels and its EU institutions.

Future leaders

John Cahalan, FBD’s chief commercial officer, underscored the significance of investing in future leaders, saying, “This programme is aimed at dynamic emerging leaders — an investment not only in their future, but in the future of Ireland’s farming sector.

“At FBD Insurance, we are proud to support this important initiative and wish the participants every success as they begin the programme.”

The national ‘Ready to Lead 2025’ programme is fully funded by the IFA, FBD, and Farm Business Skillnet, demonstrating a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of IFA leaders.