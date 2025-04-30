Limerick Macra held their annual Easter Ball last Sunday, 20 April in the Castletroy Park Hotel. There was fabulous style on the night from the members that travelled from all around the country.

Limerick Macra’s chair Louise Crowley acknowledged the hard work of Macra president Elaine Houlihan over the past two years as her term ends shortly.

Limerick Macra and her club Kilmallock are extremely proud of all Elaine has contributed to Macra.

Limerick county and club officers were applauded for their dedication throughout the year and club’s achievements celebrated.

Presentations were made to current president Elaine Houlihan and incoming president Josephine O’Neill on the night as well as recognising the work of Stephanie Blewitt, Limerick’s NCR, as she finishes her term as national secretary.

Prize

A raffle was held and prizes sponsored by the six Limerick clubs – Ballylanders, CMC, Kilmallock, Limerick City, Shannonside and West Limerick.

The band Out on Bale, all the way from Meath, kept the dance floor full and DJ Cion O’Brien taking the party into the early hours.

Well done to the Easter Ball committee – Louise, Sarah, Caitlin, Niamh and James Pa, for a wonderful event.

We look forward to being back for 2026.