This past Saturday, 29 March saw Macra celebrate its volunteers and leaders, with the final of the 2024 Macra National Leadership Awards taking place in the Woodlands Hotel, Adare, Co Limerick.

Having previously completed an application form and interview in which they were quizzed on their leadership skills, such as decision-making and showing respect and empathy, the six finalists took part in a problem-solving session and a one-to-one interview with the judges on the day.

Macra would like to thank Liz Daly and Seán Lavery for coming on board to judge the final of the competition and for their care and consideration in deciding who would come out on top.

An exceptional selection of candidates took part in the final, as was evident from the scores awarded, which were some of the highest from the past number of years.

Having completed their task and interviews, the finalists were joined by their guests, as well as the finalists of the Macra Volunteer of the Year Award, the judges, some Macra staff, members of the Board and National Council and Macra national president Elaine Houlihan for a meal in the Treehouse at the Woodlands Hotel.

Speaking before the presentation of the awards, competition judge Seán Lavery commended all of the finalists for their hard work, not only on the day but through the years within the organisation.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan also congratulated all of the finalists, noting, “You are what keeps this organisation going; you are the ones helping to drive your clubs and counties forward, and we as an organisation are so grateful to you for that. You should all be incredibly proud of yourselves to have reached this stage of the competition.”

Elaine first presented the President’s Medal to nine recipients.

The next award presented was the Macra Volunteer of the Year Award.

Following a series of interviews to shortlist the nominees, members were invited to vote for their champion in each region.

This award has gone from strength to strength since it was introduced in 2022, with record numbers of both nominees and votes in the 2024 competition.

The very deserving winners on the night were William Clancy, Munster; Joanne Cushen, Leinster; and Amy Finn, Northwest.

Each winner received a trophy, a gift bag and a €300 cash prize.

Finally, the winners of the 2024 Macra National Leadership Awards were announced. Taking home the trophies and a €1,000 cash prize were Bill Gleeson, Katie Mc Carthy and Seán Kelly.

Macra would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the finalists and winners from the National Leadership Awards and the Volunteer of the Year Awards, as well as thank every single member who gives their time and talents to the organisation.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan pictured with the Regional Volunteer of the Year Award recipients.

Finalists and winners

President’s medal recipients

Bill Gleeson, Eibhlís Kelleher, Emma Birchall, James Russell, Katie Mc Carthy, Katie Shanahan, Niamh Sheehy, Ronan Finn and Seán Kelly.

Volunteer of the year finalists

Munster: Amanda O’Sullivan, Katie Shanahan and William Clancy.

Leinster: Clíona O’Leary, Joanne Cushen and Sara Steacy.

Northwest: Amy Finn, Elaine Flanagan and Sarah Walsh.

Volunteer of the year winners

Munster: William Clancy.

Leinster: Joanne Cushen.

Northwest: Amy Finn.

Macra National Leadership Award winners

Bill Gleeson, Katie Mc Carthy and Seán Kelly.