IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said details of the suckler cow scheme for 2025, funded by the national exchequer, have been confirmed in a meeting with the Department of Agriculture.

When combined with the SCEP, the scheme brings total direct supports for suckler cows up to €225/cow for the first 22 cows.

Declan Hanrahan said bringing payments on suckler cows to €225/cow is important, but this payment does not come without costs for participating farmers.

“The Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon must make good on his election promises to bring total suckler cow supports to a minimum of €300/cow and remove the ‘cost incurred income forgone’ criteria,” he said. Declan Hanrahan said the full payment of €75/cow will be based on farmers carrying out three measures: meal feeding for €35/cow; vaccinations for €15/cow; and a choice of carrying out three silage samples or two faecal egg counts for the farm for €25/cow.

Meal feeding measure

The meal feeding measure will be compulsory, with completion of the other two actions voluntary.

Farmers should aim to carry out three measures to maximise drawdown in the scheme as the options available are good practical farm practices.

Declan Hanrahan said it was disappointing the Department of Agriculture retained an upper limit in the scheme, acknowledging it has increased by five cows to 45.

He said the scheme is expected to open for applications in early August.

Measures are to be completed by mid-October with payments in December.

“This is important funding for suckler farmers, all of whom should consider joining the scheme.

“Those carrying out some or all of the actions before it opens should just keep a record of the actions completed,” he concluded.