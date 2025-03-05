L-R: Katie O’Neill, Naas and Kildare chair and Rally treasurer, Gillian Murphy, Naas PRO, County and Rally co-PRO, Derek Bell, Naas FBD branch manager. Emma Birchall, Rally and Athy Chair, County NCR, Elaine Houlihan, national president, David Kelly, rally secretary, county IFA rep, Athy vice chair, Avril Bradley, county rural youth officer, Rally sponsorship co-ordinator, Naas secretary and vice chair.

At the recent AGM of Leitrim Macra, in Jackie’s Bar Ballinamore, a new Leitrim Macra county executive committee was elected.

Sinéad O’Reilly was elected chairperson on the night. Sinead was also successfully crowned Aurivo North West Kings and Queens winner in January at the Radisson Blue Hotel Sligo.

There was a great crowd in attendance at the AGM, with enthusiasm for the year ahead. The other county officers elected included Reece Redden as county secretary, Evan Quinn as county PRO and Gavin Boyle as county treasurer.

The young farmer development officer elected on the night was Manus Connolly.

Ms O’Reilly thanked the outgoing committee for their hard work, adding, “Leitrim Macra is on the rise, with thre clubs across Leitrim we are going from strength to strength. There are great plans for the future of Macra in Co Leitrim.” The Macra clubs in Leitrim now include Carrigallen Macra, South Leitrim Macra (Ballinamore and surrounding areas) and the newly established North Leitrim Macra (Manorhamilton and surrounding areas).

Craic and ceol

Leitrim Macra county executive is hosting a night of craic agus ceol in Feily Mac’s (Moffetts) Bar Glenfarne on 29 March at 8pm.

There will be music and refreshments served on the night, and the event is open to everyone, even if you’re not a Macra member yet.

If you’d like to check out your local clubs in Leitrim the following meetings are scheduled: South Leitrim Ballinamore Area: 20 March at Jackie’s Bar 8.30pm.

The newly established North Leitrim club based in Manorhamilton, had a hugely successful first meeting on Saturday night last with almost 50 members in attendance.

A plan of activity was put in place and the club is looking forward to getting involved in all that Macra has to offer.

If you’re interested in finding out more, contact Macra training and development officer Siobhan Coyle on 0868189219. Macra is a voluntary organisation representing a thriving community of 13,500 young people from rural Ireland.

We advocate for nurture and develop our members aged between 17 and 40 in a fun, inclusive and supportive environment.

For more information, see www.macra.ie.