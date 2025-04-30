IFA president Francie Gorman and Liam MacHale with Ger Koopmans, president of Dutch Farmers Organisation LTO at an event attended by European farmer and co-operative organisations, organised by LTO in Brussels.

IFA environment chair John Murphy said that the recently published Climate Action Plan 2025 shows that agricultural emissions decreased by 4.6% in 2023, compared to 2022 – the single largest annual decrease from the sector under the Climate Action Plan.

“The emissions reduction are primarily driven by farmers changing practices which has resulted in an 18% reduction in inorganic nitrogen purchased by farmers, as well as an increasing use of lower emission fertilisers (straight urea and protected urea),” John Murphy said.

“Other interim targets that are progressing well are the increased use of protected urea and organic farming adoption.

“There was a 39% increase in protected urea sales in 2024 compared with 2023.

“The total organic area increased to 220,000ha in 2024, representing 5% of all utilisable agriculture, and close to the 2025 target of 250,000 ha,” he said.

“Although good progress is being made, the total reduction from the 2018 baseline to 2023 is provisionally 2.9%, making the achievement of the 2030 target of a 25% reduction a significant challenge,” the IFA environment chair said.

Given the emissions reduction potential of earlier finishing of beef cattle, it was disappointing to see the age at slaughter increase in 2023, reversing the previously improving trend.

However, it is important to note that the very poor weather pattern was, in large part, the cause of this reversal.

“One of the key actions for 2025 is the development of the Action Plan on Reducing Age of Slaughter.

“It is vital given the importance of the measure that farmers are involved in the development of the plan from the get-go,” he said.

Planned actions

John Murphy said other planned actions for 2025 are to explore measures to encourage the use of protected urea and to continue research on GHG reducing feed additives and ingredients, as well as looking at options and issues relating to the use of approved feed additives and ingredients, particularly around cost and widespread adoption.

John Murphy voiced serious concerns about achieving the proposed diversification targets for biomethane and forestry within the 2030 time frame.

“I cannot see the afforestation targets being achieved unless the Carbon Farming Framework can provide additional funding that derisks the investment.

“A proper well-funded support scheme for biomethane production must be introduced urgently if biogas production is to be a viable option.”

Farmers will strongly oppose any attempt by Government to rely on, or re-purpose, CAP funding to deliver climate measures.

New funding streams such as the €3.15bn Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund is needed to support the measures set out in the Climate Action Plan, not raiding the CAP fund we have today.

“The fairest and most efficient way to support climate action is to incentivise and support farmers to adopt measures in the plan,” John Murphy concluded.