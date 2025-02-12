DEAR EDITOR,

I am quoted on the online version of your publication as having made statements from the floor of the Firgrove Hotel in Mitchelstown at a meeting of [Dairygold] suppliers – I wish to clarify if I may.

My opening statement was that I know the CEO and the chair of the board as gentlemen. That there has always been strong board men, but not always strong boards. In response to the statement that it took a long time to recruit a CEO, I asked was Dairygold attractive to potential CEOs. We have repeatedly been promised a leading milk price and fought for it at times (Millstreet, vote no confidence Mallow, Ballyclough merger).

I said Dairygold seemed like the Titanic headed for the iceberg. The tail seems to wag the dog. External auditors don’t inspire confidence.

I also stated that surplus production capacity presented an opportunity to target the product mix to give the best return, but we needed a flexible workforce. I said that we should aim to exceed the milk price of the four west Cork co-ops, not match them.

My chainsaw comment was related to costs and wastage and to go for the jugular [I mean be ruthless].

Sorry to go on but I feel shortchanged in the report when this was brought to my attention. I wish for all of this to be taken as constructive criticism. I am a Dairygold shareholder and supplier, as was my father and grandfather before me.

I purchase what I can from my co-op and appreciate the help and advice I receive from them. Dairygold has weathered many storms in the past and will hopefully come from this a stronger and better co-op.