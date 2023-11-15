DEAR EDITOR,

I am sure the vast majority of beef farmers like myself could not believe the science that ICBF and Teagasc came up with by upgrading the traditional breeds in their new proposed beef index at the expense of the continental breeds.

There has been a concerted effort in recent times by the powers that be to decimate the suckler herd and the latest attempt by the dairy dominated board of ICBF and Teagasc beggars belief. One of their experts is quoted as saying to ignore the prices you see in the marts – does he live in the real world?

If good suckler farmers take his advice and switch to the traditional sires, they will find themselves down €300 to €400 when they trade their weanlings in the mart.

Most commercial farmers in whatever sector try to improve efficiency in their respective enterprises. Since the 1980s with the demise of the British Friesian, many feeders and suckler farmers moved to the continental breeds for their efficiency.

As Matt Dempsey pointed out in last week’s paper, beef has been our weakest production link since we joined the EU 50 years ago, weights and grades continue to go downhill thanks to dairy genetics.

Unfortunately, many breeders of top class continental breeds will find their four and five star bulls downgraded to three stars in the new proposed index, and therefore not eligible for the new SCEP payment.

Most producers do a great job and have pride in breeding top class animals capable of a top grading carcase under 24 months of age at a weight at least 100-200kg heavier than the traditional breeds at a similar age, with very little extra input and more carbon efficient on a per kg measurement.

It does not matter how ICBF and Teagasc upgrade the traditional sires for the purpose of the present extreme dairy breeds, it will not make them viable.

When I am in the marts (or even looking at them on the phone) it is common to see these dairy offshoots by traditional sires weighing 300kg at 20 months, a full year behind the suckler progeny at a similar weight.

I have been a member of a finishing discussion group in Offaly for a number of years where completing a profit monitor is mandatory, and as people moved to the so-called dairy beef, their bottom line dropped. In summary it is time to pause this crazy move.