Under BHIS, 80 grants were awarded for thatched buildings. The scheme aims to aid maintenance and smaller conservation work to prevent historic buildings from falling into disreapir and possible disuse. / Treaty Auctioneers

A total of 676 heritage projects across the country will benefit from €9m in financial support through the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) for 2024, it has been announced by Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan.

Under the HSF scheme, €4.5m will be allocated for 114 projects, while under the BHIS, 562 grants were awarded, including 80 for thatched buildings.

Both schemes support the conservation of historic buildings for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. They fund a variety of repairs and renovation works to prevent deterioration, protect character, and encourage the re-use of protected structures.

Announcing the awards, the minister said the schemes “support the owners and custodians of our nation's historic structures to conserve and protect them”, and also provide “valuable work for the many traditional craft and tradespeople across Ireland, helping to keep these unique skills alive”.

Historic Structures Fund (HSF)

With an aim to support major conservation works to significant historic buildings, the HSF provides grants of between €15,000 and €200,000.

This year, €4.5m in funding will support a record 114 projects. These projects include:

€114,000 for Bawnboy Workhouse, Co Cavan.

€50,000 for Marsh’s Library, Dublin City.

€18,000 for Moore’s Shop, Trim, Co Meath.

Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS)

The BHIS provides grants of up to €15,000 for maintenance and smaller conservation works to help prevent historic buildings from falling into disrepair and possible disuse.

This scheme also includes ring-fenced funding for historic thatched buildings, with a maximum grant of €20,000. This year, 562 BHIS grants will be awarded across the country, including 80 for thatched buildings, amounting to €4.5m in funding.

Projects receiving funding under the BHIS this year include:

€15,000 for conservation of stained glass in St. MacCullin’s Church in Lusk, Co Dublin

€15,000 for roofing works to St. John’s Point Lightkeepers’ Cottages in Dunkineely, Co Donegal

€9,041 for thatching in Seanteach Phetie, Inis Oirr, Galway

Commenting on the announcement of both, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, said: “It's wonderful to see a record number of projects being approved for funding under this year's Historic Structures Fund.

“With projects being approved in every county, the social and economic benefits will be felt in every corner of the country.”