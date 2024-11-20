DEAR EDITOR

It is a wonder why farmers continue to try and grow corn when the crop is being substantially destroyed or completely destroyed every year by rain. This is especially true in wetter counties near the south of the country where the Gulf Stream meets the cold polar winds producing lots of rain.

Corn is a sunshine crop and we have very little sunshine in this country, so it may not be the wisest thing to persist in thinking we can grow this crop without great risk.

In fact farmers may have an overall think about the viability of trying to grow crops generally in what appears to be a progressively wetter country overall. It may even get to the stage where large scale indoor cultivation may be the only option because rain has the ability to destroy any crop.

But as far as corn goes, it is probably the most risky, and produces enormous amounts of plant waste when it fails, which has yielded nothing.